West Fargo Driver Arrested for Gas Drive-Off, High Speed Chase

Members of the 119th Wing Welcomed Home at Hector International
FARGO, ND -- They put their lives on the line to protect this country and now they're being welcomed home with open arms. The 119th Wing has been deployed for the last six months.…
CASS COUNTY, ND — A gas drive-off in Hillsboro leads to a high speed chase through two counties.
A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop the car on I-29 being driven by 36-year-old Thomas Hibpshman, Jr. of West Fargo.
The chase began around 3:30 and hit speeds of 105 miles per hour through Traill and Cass Counties.
Tire deflation devices and a PIT maneuver were used near Harwood to stop Hibpshman’s car around 4:20.
He was arrested for numerous charges including driving a stolen car, fleeing, theft of fuel and outstanding warrants.
Charges are pending for his 32-year old female passenger.