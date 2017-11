Arrest Made in Fargo Abduction and Robbery

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Grand Forks police have arrested a Fargo man in connection with a Wednesday morning robbery and assault.

Police say 19-year-old Mohamad Yarrow Ali is facing charges in both Grand Forks and Cass counties in connection with the case.

Fargo police were called Wednesday on a complaint regarding a robbery.

The mother of the victim told police that her son was assaulted by three males and then forced to drive to Grand Forks.

At some point, the suspects stole some personal property from the victim. Once in Grand Forks, the males had the victim drop them off at an apartment complex.

The victim was treated and released from a Grand Forks hospital.