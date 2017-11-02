Chiropractic Clinic Celebrates its Clientele with Patient Appreciation Day

All Seasons Chiropractic Clinic held its first-ever Customer Appreciation Day

FARGO, N.D. — A chiropractic clinic is showing thanks to its clientele.

All Seasons Full Body Chiropractic in Fargo hosted Patient Appreciation Day.

The office offered free body fat assessments, as well as cryotherapy and compression treatments.

Existing clients were also entered into a drawing for free electric pulse treatment sessions.

The office created the event to give back to its clients and thank them for their business.

“We just moved here in the middle of May. We wanted to showcase our new location, but also just show our appreciation for our current patients,” said Saree Reveling, marketing consultant.

Everyone who stopped by the office received a Wellness Passport .

The event was co–hosted by Glacial Peak Cryotherapy.