HS Football: Mahnomen and Nevis Claim MN Section Titles

Mahnomen Tops Fertile-Beltrami 30-12; Nevis Defeats NCE-UH 20-18
Maria Santora

FARGO, N.D. — Mahnomen’s 30-12 victory over Fertile-Beltrami in the Section 8A tournament marks the Indians’ eighth consecutive section championship.

Mahnomen quarterback Jon Starkey rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns on 29 attempts.

Nevis topped Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal in the Minnesota 9-Man Section 6 championship game. Nevis (9-1) will face the winner of the Section 7 title game in the state quarterfinals at 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10, at Bemidji State.

 

 

