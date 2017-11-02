MSUM Celebrates Cultural Celebration with Day of the Dead

students went on a walking tour to see traditional Mexican altars

MOORHEAD, Minn. — MSUM celebrated the Day of the Dead by taking a walking tour to see some traditional Mexican altars.

Students began their walk by decorating skulls which they could then place at any altar of their choosing.

Departments that had altars for students to visit included the Women’s Center, American Indian Center and the Rainbow Dragon Center.

The Women’s Center decorated their altar by including pictures of women who have helped to shape the world into what it is now.

“I certainly hope that students learn about the practice of the Day of the Dead and that holiday and its connection to Mexico,” said MSUM Women’s Center Coordinator, Dana Bisignani. “I also hope that students take away some more information about some of these feminist women throughout U.S. history.”

Each stop on the tour had different dishes for students to try including Mexican-style hot chocolate and pan de muerto, or “bread of the dead”.