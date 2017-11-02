MSUM Celebrates Cultural Celebration with Day of the Dead

students went on a walking tour to see traditional Mexican altars
Danielle Church

MOORHEAD, Minn. — MSUM celebrated the Day of the Dead by taking a walking tour to see some traditional Mexican altars.

Students began their walk by decorating skulls which they could then place at any altar of their choosing.

Departments that had altars for students to visit included the Women’s Center, American Indian Center and the Rainbow Dragon Center.

The Women’s Center decorated their altar by including pictures of women who have helped to shape the world into what it is now.

“I certainly hope that students learn about the practice of the Day of the Dead and that holiday and its connection to Mexico,” said MSUM Women’s Center Coordinator, Dana Bisignani. “I also hope that students take away some more information about some of these feminist women throughout U.S. history.”

Each stop on the tour had different dishes for students to try including Mexican-style hot chocolate and pan de muerto, or “bread of the dead”.

Related Post

North Dakota Company Awarded Contract to Make Pres...
Peace Poles Promoting World Peace in the F-M Area
The United Way Teams Up with Volunteers to Help Se...
Authorities Confirm Body’s Identity as MSUM ...

You Might Like

Fargo Public School District Gives Itself a Report Card

FARGO, ND -- It's that time of year again for the Fargo Public School District to give itself a report card. The State of the Schools addressed how they're dealing with consistent growth while continuing to face social challenges. Since…