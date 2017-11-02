NDSU FB Hoping for Faster Start against Rival SDSU

The Bison are outscoring Valley opponents 25-19 in the first quarter this season
Keith Albertson

FARGO, N.D. — All season, North Dakota State football has dominated teams in the second half, especially in conference play.

Through five Missouri Valley Football Conference games, NDSU outscored opponents 59-7. That makes up for a sluggish first quarter where they have a scoring margin of +5 (24-19).

The Bison are hoping to take advantage of South Dakota State’s below-average defense on Saturday.

Kickoff is Brookins, S.D., is at 2:00 p.m.

