November is Eat Smart Month

Steel yourself for the holidays ahead.

Small changes can add up to big results when it comes to taking control of your eating patterns. That’s the message from the American Heart Association and their friends at the North Dakota Soybean Council for the month of November. They’re teaming up in honor of Eat Smart Month to help you and all the members of your family make little changes that will pack a major wallop in the way you feel and the way your body works, especially your heart, as we head into holiday party season.

Suzanne Wolf sat down live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to help teach you how to create a supply of heart-healthy, delicious grab and go snacks for the whole family, and give her a sample of a pumpkin spice smoothie that will do your heart (and tastebuds) good.

For more tips on making the holidays healthier and happier, go to this link:

http://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/HealthyLiving/HealthyEating/Nutrition/Eat-Smart-Month_UCM_454414_Article.jsp#.WftJAXZrx1s