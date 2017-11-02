Tech Tip Today: New Auto Loan Calculator

It's one of the biggest purchases most of us make. Don't go into it in the dark.

A new car is a bright shiny purchase in most of our imaginations, but can you always picture, down to the last nickel, how much you’re going to be on the hook for with your new car payments?

Don’t let your imagination run away with your finances. Check out this way to calculate just how much you need to save to make your new-ride dreams come true with Francie Black in this week’s Tech Tip Today.