Thankful Thursdays at The Prairie Roots Co-op

From now until November 30th, the store will be hosting free events every Thursday to say thank you to the community

FARGO, ND — November is a month full of festive fall activities but Prairie Roots in Fargo is also reminding the community that it’s a month for being thankful.

From now until November 30th, the store will be hosting free events every Thursday to say thank you to the community.

Today they offered free health consultations from Healing Arts Chiropractic.

Staff at the co–op say the community has been extremely supportive and this is a small way to say thank you.

“We just feel super grateful to be a part of Fargo’s community, more than community in general and so we really wanted to say thank you to Fargo,” said Jodi Regan, who is the marketing coordinator at Prairie Roots. “We want to do whatever we can to be a part of the community and to give back to the community and to remind people that we can only do so much a alone, we’ve got to do it together. It’s just celebrating that togetherness.”

Thanksgiving will be the only Thursday this month an event will not be offered.