Women’s Basketball: NDSU Tops Minnesota-Morris in Exhibition Game, 81-56

Senior Taylor Thunstedt scored 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field to lead the Bison offensive attack

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) —The North Dakota State University women’s basketball team used a strong second-half to pull away and defeat the Minnesota Morris Cougars, 81-56, in an exhibition game Thursday, Nov. 2, inside the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

NDSU is scheduled to host Mayville State Friday, Nov. 10, at 5 p.m. in the regular season home opener.

Senior Taylor Thunstedt scored 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field to lead the Bison offensive attack, while freshman Macey Kvilvang added 11 points and six rebounds. Rylee Nudell pulled down a team-high seven rebounds, and Autumn Ogden netted eight points and went a perfect 4-for-4 from the floor.

North Dakota State used a 17-0 run at the end of the third-quarter until 4:30 remaining in the fourth-quarter to take control of the game and gain a 73-48 advantage after Kennedy Childers drilled a three. The Cougars never got closer than 23 the remainder of the contest.

The Bison outscored UMM in the second-half, 55-24, after leading by only four points at halftime.

For the game, NDSU went 30-of-68 from the field for 44 percent, including a 10-for-27 performance from three-point range (37 percent). The Bison made 11-of-16 free throws for 69 percent.

North Dakota State claimed a 43-42 advantage in rebounding, and only turned the ball over 15 times while forcing Minnesota Morris into 23 miscues.

Mauren Thiesen and Kendra Raths each scored 11 points, leading the Cougars.