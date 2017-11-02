Women’s Soccer: NDSU Upsets Top-Seeded SDSU in the Summit League Tournament

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — Malley O’Brien and Britney Monteon each tallied a goal, and Monica Polgar made a match-high four saves to help the fourth-seeded North Dakota State University women’s soccer team upset top-seeded South Dakota State, 2-0, in the opening round of The Summit League Women’s Soccer Championship Thursday, Nov. 2, at Dacotah Field.

The Bison (8-10-0) advance to face second-seeded Denver (10-8-1) in the tournament championship match Saturday, Nov. 4, at noon. It will be NDSU’s first appearance in the title contest since 2015.

North Dakota State jumped out to a 1-0 advantage in the 27th-minute after Mallory Fenske dashed down the field and placed a cross-pass directly in the path of O’Brien, who headed the ball into the back of the net. It was O’Brien’s team-high seventh goal of the season and Fenske’s first assist.

NDSU increased its lead to 2-0 in the 70th-minute after Monteon corralled a pass from Maddie Burnstein and blasted it into the goal. It was Monteon’s second goal of 2017 and Burnstein’s first collegiate assist.

Polgar (8-5-0) didn’t surrender a goal in 90 minutes to earn her fifth shutout of the season.

For the match, South Dakota State (11-5-3) outshot North Dakota State, 17-5, and posted a 6-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Darien Poelstra recorded two shots and one shot on goal to pace the Jackrabbits, while Summit League Goalkeeper of the Year Maggie Smither (11-5-3) suffered the loss in goal after giving up two goals and making no saves.