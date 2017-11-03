Deployed “Happy Hooligans” Returning to their Families in Fargo

Many have been away from their loved ones for about six months

FARGO, ND — Six months ago, groups of “Happy Hooligans” were deployed to different parts of Southwest Asia.

They’re starting to return home.

Families and friends gathered at Hector International Airport to greet their loved ones with open arms.

Dozens of others from the 119th Wing came out to greet the six people returning home this afternoon.

People greeting the service men and women said they’re proud of their work accomplished overseas but couldn’t be happier to reunite with their families.

“We graduated college together and then unfortunately he had to leave right away but now we’re back, we get to start life and I just I couldn’t ask for anything better I’m just so happy to have him back,” said Erica Brandon, the girlfriend of a returning hooligan.

“I could tell you I just started crying,” said Sherie Clark, mother of a returning Hooligan. “The scaredness that was in my stomach the last sixth months went away and I couldn’t be prouder of my son.”

Some of the Hooligans said they’re staying put in Fargo for a while.