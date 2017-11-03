Expert Help With Open Enrollment

Call it the lightning round of "Choose your health care!"

Open enrollment is already started for the year, and the clock is ticking. This year, your window to enroll is half the length of time last year’s was — you now have 45 days to pick a health care plan, instead of 90.

That’s why we welcomed Lori Kinn of Family Health Care in Fargo to the KVRR Morning Show studios. She sat down live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about that change and all the other types of changes happening to open enrollment under the recent attempts on Capitol Hill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

It’s time to act. Not only are people like Kinn available to answer your questions, but financial assistance for those who qualify, as well as health care, is available to North Dakotans.

To reach a Family HealthCare assister for free in-person assistance contact us at:

701-551-7530 or famhealthcare.org

To look for other assisters in your area or find local events about Open Enrollment visit:

getcoverednorthdakota.org

To enroll in coverage or view your options on your own go to:

healthcare.gov