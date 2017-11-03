HS Play of the Week Nominees: November 3

WATCH THE NOMINEES FOR THE D.J. COLTER-KEN KRAFT HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees for the D.J. Colter-Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week come from the football field. It’s make–or–break time for high school football teams.Not a lot of room for error when a loss can end your season.A couple of players really took that to heart.

First play comes from West Fargo. Quarterback Andy Gravdahl airs it out, and Tanner Zapeda reels in the one–handed catch.

The second play come from the Section final game between Norman County East-Ulen-Hitterdal and Nevis. Jack Dewulf picks it off and takes a Monster hit from the titans, but their season is over after the interception.

Both plays are great, but which is better?

You can vote for the Play of the Week under the sports tab, and also on Twitter @KVRRSports, and make sure to follow @DJColterAgency.