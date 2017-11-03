LIVE: Learning How To Be A Model

Workshop Series Helps Women And Girls Find Their True Beauty

North Dakota International Pageant directors Meg Forte and Janelle Steinberg show Adam Ladwig and Emily Welker how to walk like beauty queens (or kings).

The pageant is hosting a free workshop event to teach women and girls of all ages how to find your self-confidence and have your personality truly shine.

You’ll learn hair, makeup and styling tips, wardrobe ideas, and learn how to stand tall and walk like a true model.

Adam and Emily try their hand at putting their best foot forward with a pageant walk, with some results better than others.

The workshop series starts Saturday, November 4th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Triumph Lutheran Brethren Church at 2910 20th St S. in Moorhead.

