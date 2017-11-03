LIVE: NASCAR Star Danica Patrick Helps Give Veterans Healthier Smiles

Patrick Is Partnering With Aspen Dental To Provide Dental Care For Veterans

As we near Veteran’s Day, our next guests are working to give back to those who have served us – our nation’s veterans. NASCAR driver Danica Patrick and her sponsor Aspen Dental have worked together over the past four years to give thousands of veterans healthier smiles. She and Dr. Anita Imadomwanyi joined us live from Texas Motor Speedway to tell us more about how they are empowering veterans.