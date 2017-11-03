Melinda’s Garden: Indoor and Outdoor Bulbs

Keep the garden going long after the snow flies.

There’s snow in the forecast headed our way, and you may think that this time of year, the only bulbs you can look forward to are the ones brightening up the yard on strings of Christmas lights.

But there is a way you can make your bulbs blossom while the snow flies. Tulips, daffodils, squills and more are perfect for enjoying in a few weeks, as long as you give them a little taste of the cold first. Watch this week’s Melinda’s Garden to find out how it’s done.