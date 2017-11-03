THE BUZZ: Mystery Animal “Terrorizing” Family: What Should They Do?

CHICAGO — Recently, we’ve had reports about a coyote running wild in a south Fargo neighborhood and for the most part, people have been keeping a pretty cool head, but that’s not the case for a neighborhood in Chicago.

In fact, people there say they are being “terrorized.”

It’s hard to tell from the cell phone video, but there’s an animal that’s scaring people.

To them, it’s no laughing matter.

In the past two weeks, there of been several sightings of a canine, which could be a fox or coyote.

Either way, it’s not domesticated and it’s scaring people in this Austin neighborhood.

“I was coming out of my back door and he was just standing there in front of my back porch,” said Latoria Edwards, who says she is scared of the animal. “I screamed!”

Latoria and Johnny Edwards are the ones who shot the video and have taken several pictures of the animal.

It apparently lives in an abandoned building next-door to them.

“There’s been times when he’s been as close as you and me are and he would just stand there,” said Johnny. “I mean, yeah, I had a weapon, but he would not run. I move to the side, he’ll move also. He’s not afraid at all.”

The breaking point for Latoria was when the animal jumped on her car when she pulled into her driveway.

“He looked me dead in my face, jumped on top of the hood, jumped back down and was jumping from car to car back there,” she said. “I’m hysterical. I’m just really really scared. She’s (Latoria’s daughter) in the car with me, my baby, she’s scared silent. She didn’t make a word.”

Latoria called the police, animal control and even the alderman’s office, who all told her there’s nothing they can do.

“They told me that animal control can’t do anything about it unless it’s injured or vicious and I’m like, ‘how vicious does he have to be?'” Latoria asked. “He’s coming towards me. He’s terrorizing our family!”