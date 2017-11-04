Creating Christmas For Debbie Berger

The city of West Fargo made that wish come true, but unfortunately, Debi passed away just before she could experience it

WEST FARGO, ND — Debi Berger was a patient battling liver and kidney failure who’s wish was to experience the magic of Christmas one last time.

The city of West Fargo made that wish come true, but unfortunately, Debi passed away just before she could experience it.

Debi’s children, friends, family and even strangers in the community have spent the week lighting up their homes to fulfill her wish.

After Debi’s passing this morning, her daughters knew they had to celebrate her life and bring the community together in her honor.

Carolers filled the streets, lights lit up homes and police cars and fire trucks brightened up the road.

Santa Clause came out to spread holiday spirit and friends and families spread love to one another.

When Debi’s two daughters arrived, they were showered with hugs, kisses and condolences from people in town.

“I think she’s going to be really proud at everybody for that came together because as opinionated as she may have been on some things loving everybody was something that she always tried to do and that’s all we wanted from this, was for people to come together and love everybody,” said Britney Berger, one of Debi’s daughters.

The plan was to drive Debi through the neighborhood tonight to see the lights and feel the holiday spirit.

Even though she can’t see it for herself, her daughters are taking the ride in her honor.

They say although their mom was not able to see it, they know she feels the love and holiday spirit.