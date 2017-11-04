Bison Defense Struggle against Goedert, SDSU Offense

NDSU defense surrendered 100+ yards to the Jacks Tight End.

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State handed the Bison their first loss of the season, which means the Jackrabbits get to hang on to the Dakota Marker a little while longer.

NDSU struggled to stop the three–headed monster that is Taryn Christion, Jake Wieneke, and Dallas Goedert. Christion torched the herd with 329 passing yards and two touchdowns. Goedert looked unstoppable.

Everything that he wanted, he got against the NDSU defense recording his fourth-straight game with over 100 yards. Saturday, Goedert also surpassed Southern Illinois’ MyCole Pruitt as the all–time conference leader in receiving yards by a tight end. That came as no shock to the Bison who say Goedert is a top notch tight end with a multitude of weapons.

“Yeah, I think he’s the best tight end in FCS. He’s probably one of the best in FCS too,” Head Coach Chris Klieman said. “The kids just a great player and I’ve got nothing but great things to say about that kid. The kid’s a winner.”

The defense agrees with how good the Jacks tight end is.

“I mean just his size. The combination of his size and speed. I mean he knows that he’s bigger than you,” Safety Robbie Grimsley said. “He’s going to use his body against you and I think it’s tough when you get those jump balls to him like he had in the end zone against Jabril. He’s going to come down with those a lot of the time just because of his size and his ball skills.”