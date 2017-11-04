Bison Soccer Fall Late in Summit League Title Game

Denver Pioneers claim Summit League Soccer title.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State University women’s soccer team fell to the University of Denver Pioneers, 2-1, in The Summit League Women’s Soccer Championship Match Saturday, Nov. 4, at Dacotah Field.

With the loss, the Bison end their season with an overall record of 8-11-0, while the Pioneers improve to 11-8-1 on the season and earn the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.

NDSU senior Anna Reinholz, and juniors Mallory Fenske and Roxy Roemer were voted to the all-tournament team.

After Denver’s Jessie Dancy gave the Pioneers are 1-0 lead with a goal in the 32nd-minute, the Bison found an equalizer when Britney Monteon was fouled in the box, and Roemer stepped up to the penalty spot and buried the kick in the 83rd-minute. It was Roemer’s first goal of the season.

The match wasn’t tied for long though, as Denver’s Angelica Pacheco scored two minutes later to give the Pioneers the lead for good.

For the match, North Dakota State outshot Denver, 12-6, while both teams took three corner kicks apiece.

Roemer tallied a goal and two shots on goal to lead the Bison offensively.

Sophomore goalkeeper Monica Polgar (8-6-0) suffered the loss between the pipes after allowing both goals while making two saves.

Dancy, The Summit League Offensive Player of the Year, paced the Pioneers with a goal and assist.

Denver goalkeeper Brittany Wilson (11-6-1) earned the win in goal after giving one goal and making a match-high four saves.