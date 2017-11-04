Dilworth Police Help Public to Stay Safe and Aware of Scams

The department is hosting a seminar to inform the public on how to keep themselves safe from attackers and aware of scams

DILWORTH, Minn. — The Dilworth Police Department is hosting a personal and home safety public seminar to inform the public on how to stay prepared.

The Police Chief and participants involved took part in a basic self-defense workshop and learned how to avoid frauds and scams.

They were also informed on how to prepare for natural or man-made disasters in the area and how to spot warning signs of abuse.

Staff at the Dilworth Police Department say it’s important stay prepared and safe.

“Being aware of your surroundings. Whether it’s on the internet whether it’s in a grocery store, parking lot, online, be aware of what’s around you and what could happen. If you’re prepared you’ll not be a victim as much as somebody who’s not prepared,” said Stacy Pritchard, secretary with the Dilworth Police Department.

To learn more about staying safe from the Dilworth Police Department, click here.