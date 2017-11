Prep Football: Shanley Advances to 7th Dakota Bowl in Nine Years

Shanley faces St. Mary's for the Class AA Dakota Bowl.

FARGO, N.D. — The Shanley Deacons will return to the Dakota Bowl with their 17-6 victory over Watford City in the state semifinal game at Sid Cichy Field.

This will be Shanley’s seventh trip to the state championship game in the last nine years. The Class AA Dakota Bowl is set for the top two teams. Top-seeded Shanley will face second-seeded Bismarck St. Mary’s.