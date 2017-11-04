Local Charity Holds Luncheon to Provide Sanitary Pads for African Refugees

The event allows the community to provide underwear and washable sanitary pads to ASAH students in refugee camps

FARGO, N.D. — African Soul, American Heart is helping protect, educate and empower orphans in the Republic of South Sudan.

The non–profit group is hosting a luncheon called “Underwear and Underwrite.”

The event allows the community to provide underwear and washable sanitary pads to students in African refugee camps.

ASAH is protecting these students from civil war, forced marriages, malnutrition and disease. They’re also helping them stay in school.

President and CEO of the nonprofit says many don’t stay in school due to the lack of supplies for menstrual cycles.

She says giving women these simple items is giving them hope.

“It means freedom. It means I can go to school. It means I’m not going to be married off at 14 to a 50 year old man. It is a future,” said Deb Dawson, President and CEO of African Soul, American Heart.

Dawson will be traveling to donate the supplies herself.

To find out how you can help, click here.