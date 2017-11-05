Petitioners On Track to Adding Blue Law Repeal to the 2018 Ballot

Many shoppers signed the petition while waiting for Walmart to open on Sunday morning
Nick Broadway

FARGO, ND — Petitioners are making progress in allowing voters to decide if North Dakota will keep Blue Laws in the 2018 election.

The state laws do not allow businesses to open before noon on Sundays.

At 11:30 Sunday morning, cars drove by the dark entrance of Walmart on 13th Avenue South in Fargo to run weekend errands.

But like everyone else, they were greeted with closed doors.

“Blue Law, I guess it is what it is,” said Brian Pecotte of Fargo. “Sometimes it kind of sucks, but you just have to wait.”

While many wait inside warm, parked cars, others had to tough it out in the cold.

“Just look. See how many people are waiting here,” Pecotte pointed out. “People like me that bike three, four miles away or whatever just got to wait.”

Petitioners trying to repeal the Blue Law took the opportunity to grab a few more signatures.

“I believe that everybody should have the option,” said Brandon Medenwald, chairman of North Dakota Open On Sundays. “Not only can you chose when you worship on Sunday morning and when you want to spend time with your family but also when you want to run your errands and when you want to earn a living.”

Some people told me they understand the other side and believe anyone who wants to worship should be allowed to.

But for many, the law is an inconvenience.

“Usually Sunday is the day I want to run errands and I get up early, want to get them done early and I have to wait,” said Andy Hele of Fargo.

“If I have a plumbing emergency or something goes wrong on a Sunday morning, I have to drive over into Minnesota to get that done,” Medenwald added. “While that’s a minor annoyance for somebody like me, because I live in Fargo, if you live in Bismarck, you don’t have those options.”

Brandon said they’re right on track for petitions so far but need 13,000 signatures before July.

If they meet this requirement, it will be up to voters in 2018 whether or not stores in the state can open before noon on Sundays.

Leaders of the “North Dakota Open On Sundays” group told us they will bring petition events indoors when the winter gets too cold.

Related Post

Fargo Businessman Busted in Moorhead Sex Sting
Snow and Wind Reports for 10/26-10/27
Woman Arrested After Crash Near Jamestown
Man With “Police Lives Matter” Sign Re...

You Might Like

Concordia College Works to End the Mental Health Stigma

MOORHEAD, Minn -- Students at Concordia College are serving up a week of ways to end the stigma of mental health. Their intramural volleyball teams kicked off the schools series of events for Mental Health Awareness Week. Leaders of the…

Week of Events Celebrating Native American Culture

FARGO, ND -- An entire weeklong celebration of Native-American culture is underway at the Fargo Public Library. People eager to learn stopped by the community room to make art and hear Bob Shimok talk about the White Earth land recovery…