Week of Events Celebrating Native American Culture

Library staff felt the first culture in America more than deserved this attention

FARGO, ND — An entire weeklong celebration of Native-American culture is underway at the Fargo Public Library.

People eager to learn stopped by the community room to make art and hear Bob Shimok talk about the White Earth land recovery project.

The library will have movie screenings about wild rice harvesting in Minnesota and about Native-American Vietnam veterans on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It’s part of the library’s culture series where they cover eight cultures prominent in the Valley.

“I hope that we can have a positive reflection of the Native American community and the value that it has in our community,” said Reference Librarian Diane Briggs.

Their last event for the week is a Native American juried art show this Saturday at the Plains Art Museum.