Concordia College Works to End the Mental Health Stigma

Intramural volleyball players began a week of events for Mental Health Awareness Week

MOORHEAD, Minn — Students at Concordia College are serving up a week of ways to end the stigma of mental health.

Their intramural volleyball teams kicked off the schools series of events for Mental Health Awareness Week.

Leaders of the initiative said this and tomorrow’s yoga classes are ways to discuss how mental and physical health intertwine.

They said they’re not trying to raise any money.

They just want the community to start talking about it.

“We hope that the stigma around it can be decreased and that people can be comfortable sharing and knowing that there are people here to support you that are going through a similar situation,” said Mikayla Nelson, Treasurer for Concordia’s Active Minds group.

On Thursday, students and faculty will host a mental health panel on campus.