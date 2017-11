Miss America Cara Mund Celebrated During Her Own Day

She Was Joined By Senator John Hoeven and Representative Kevin Cramer in Bismarck

BISMARCK, ND — Thousands welcomed Miss America Cara Mund back to her North Dakota hometown.

About 2,000 people turned out Saturday for Mund’s welcome-home party at the Bismarck Event Center including her former boss, Senator John Hoeven.

Mund at one time interned at his Washington, D.C. office.

She told the crowd of young girls that, whether they’re in North Dakota or in a rural area, they can make their dreams come true if they work hard.

The 23-year-old was crowned Miss America in September. Saturday was her first homecoming party, and before the event she stopped at Sanford Children’s Hospital to visit patients.

Heidi Allbee, who brought her two girls to Mund’s homecoming, said that it is a “source for pride” for North Dakota to finally have a Miss America.