Ask Danny: Leaky Roof

Track down the source of the dripping and damage.

There’s never a good time of year to spring a leak in the roof of your home. However, winter may be among the nastiest times, with melting snow and mold growth being part of the problem. Making it worse is the fact that you can’t necessarily assume the source of the leak is directly above the damage mark.

Let our home improvement expert Danny Lipford show you how to track down the source of the leak in your roof in this week’s Ask Danny.