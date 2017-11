Body Found in Mahnomen County

33-year-old Corey Bush, of Naytahwaush, Minnesota, found one mile from truck

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. — A body was found in Mahnomen County after a man was reported missing this morning.

The sheriff’s office says 33-year-old Corey Bush, of Naytahwaush, Minnesota, was cutting firewood with his father-in-law yesterday afternoon when their vehicle got stuck.

Bush went to go find help and never returned.

Multiple law enforcement agencies helped in searching for the missing man.

Bush’s body was found around 3:00 this afternoon about one mile from his truck.

An autopsy is being conducted in Grand Forks.