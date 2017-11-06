Golden Drive Homeless Kids Launches Holiday Donation Event

They're also accepting non-perishable food items, home supplies and other everyday items
Nick Broadway

FARGO, ND — Local businesses are teaming up with Golden Drive Homeless Kids to help give presents to kids in need in the valley.

Places like Culver’s, Bell State Bank and KVRR are putting out donation boxes to encourage people to donate toys.

Sue Baron, the leader of the initiative, says the most important part of this effort is spreading awareness.

“It’s always the people that make the decisions,” Baron said. “It’s not the building, it’s not the big stack of cash. It ultimately is the people who make the decisions and housing is forefront.”

Anyone who gives at Culver’s will get free custard.

The gift drive is underway now through December 11th.

