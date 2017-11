LIVE: All in the Family with Bison Illustrated

Second Generation NDSU Athletes Highlighted In This Month's Issue

Bison Illustrated editor Joe Kerlin joins us to talk about this month’s issue.

They’re highlighting Bison athletes whose parents also competed for NDSU.

Plus, an infographic about Carson Wentz’s historic second season in the NFL.

You can pick up any of Spotlight Media’s magazines for free at stores across the F/M area.

Find out more information by clicking here.