ND Dept. of Health Proposes Medical Marijuana Administrative Rules

BISMARCK, ND — North Dakota’s Health Department has unveiled proposed administrative rules for a medical marijuana system in the state.

The agency is taking public comments through December 26, and has scheduled public meetings in six cities next month.

Voters approved medical marijuana in November 2016.

The Health Department doesn’t expect the drug to be available to patients for another year.

The advocacy group Marijuana Majority says a two-year lag between voter approval and drug availability is too long.