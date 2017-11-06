NDSU FB Hoping Loss Takes Some Pressure Off

The Bison fell to 8-1 with a road loss to South Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football’s hopes for a perfect season came to an end Saturday with a road loss to South Dakota State.

The Bison (8-1, 5-1 MVFC) have now lost two regular-season games in the past two seasons, and both have been at the hands of the Jackrabbits.

“Maybe a loss will let them relax and play,” Klieman said. “Who knows? But, when you lose as few games as we’ve lost here, there’s always that added pressure each week to say ‘hey, we’ve got to keep this thing rolling.’ There’s good football teams in this league, and it’s tough to run the table.”

With the loss, the Bison fell to No. 5 is the FCS STATS Poll.