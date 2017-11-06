New Lightsaber Combat Classes Offered in Grand Forks

LudoSport Grand Forks Lightsaber Combat Academy Opens in the Grand Cities Mall

GRAND FORKS, ND — If you’re a Star Wars fan and have always dreamed about going off to Jedi School we have just the place for you!

LudoSport Grand Forks Lightsaber Combat Academy opens Tuesday in the Grand Cities Mall.

The academy will teach basic lightsaber moves along with sparring techniques to all ages.

This is the 5th LudoSport to open in the United States.

The head instructor says he enjoys the community aspect of the academy.

“We’ve gotten phone calls from overseas going, ‘alright, here’s how you fix this’ and so it’s been a great community, great people and I personally enjoy the workout and the sword styles,” said Head Instructor, Thomas Arntzen.

If you would like to try out a class, they will be offering free classes opening week.