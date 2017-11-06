UND Seniors Prepare for ‘Emotional’ Regular Season Finale

UND hosts Eastern Washington at the Alerus Center.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND is finishing its season against some tough opponents with Southern Utah last weekend and Eastern Washington down the stretch as they end Big Sky play and its regular season. But emotions will be focused on senior night as members of the Fighting Hawks play their last game in the Alerus Center.

“With it being the last game of the year, it is going to be emotional,” Senior Linebacker Jake Disterhaupt said. “I can see everyone playing as hard as they can all game long. It is the last game of the year and you do it for your seniors and your teammates.”

Offensively, North Dakota will say good bye to quarterback Keaton Studsrud after Saturday.

“I think the emotions will be pretty high. We’ve been through a lot the past four years here,” Studsrud said. “We’ve experienced the highs and lows and all of that kind of coming to an end is a surreal feeling. Emotions will be high for a lot of the guys and it should be. It’s an emotional part of the game. It is kind of your last step of football. It will be tough, but I’m definitely excited for it.”