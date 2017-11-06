Zepeda’s One-Handed Grab Earns HS Play of the Week

West Fargo wide receiver Tanner Zepeda reeled in the pass from Andy Gravdahl and scored on the play
Keith Albertson

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo wide receiver Tanner Zepeda is the winner of the D.J. Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the week.

In the Packers’ first-round playoff game, Zepeda made a one-handed grab along the sideline and turned it into a touchdown.

