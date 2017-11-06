Zepeda’s One-Handed Grab Earns HS Play of the Week

West Fargo wide receiver Tanner Zepeda reeled in the pass from Andy Gravdahl and scored on the play

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo wide receiver Tanner Zepeda is the winner of the D.J. Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the week.

In the Packers’ first-round playoff game, Zepeda made a one-handed grab along the sideline and turned it into a touchdown.

American Family Insurance Play of the Week brought to you by D.J. Colter and Ken Kraft. Follow them on Twitter @DJColterAgency.