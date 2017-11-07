Alexandria, MN Town of the Week 11-7-17

You Might Like
Kara Gloe Wins Seat On Moorhead School Board
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- A married mother of two is the newest member of the Moorhead School Board. In unofficial results, Kara Gloe won with 583 votes in a very crowded field of 13 candidates. Coming in second was Keith Vogt…
Fergus Falls City Officials Working to Keep Target Location Open
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. -- As we reported last night, Target in Fergus Falls will close nest year. City officials and members of the community are working to keep the doors from shutting on February…
Grand Forks Sales Tax Vote Approved By Overwhelming Majority
GRAND FORKS, ND -- Voters in Grand Forks have overwhelmingly approved a half-cent sales tax. Unofficial results showed that 3,781 people voted "Yes", while 1,365 voted "No". It will bring the city's overall sales tax to 7.25 percent which…
