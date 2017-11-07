Bison WBB Eager to Use Experience Gained from Last Season

North Dakota State went 4-12 in Summit League play in 2016-17

FARGO, N.D. — The 2016-17 season for North Dakota State’s women’s basketball team was easily classified as a rebuilding year.

The Bison started three freshmen, but now they’re hoping that extra experience will help them find the win column a few more times this season.

Head coach Maren Walseth knows that it still won’t be easy with a mostly underclassmen squad.

“There are a lot of fresh faces, and thank goodness we had an exhibition game for all involved,” Walseth said. “There were some wide eyes from some of the freshmen and even some of the sophomores, but that was good to see. I really like the pace that we played at, and that’s something that we’ve been stressing and talking about at nauseam since our spring workouts started.”

The Bison open the season Friday against Mayville State.