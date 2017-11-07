Country Music’s Hottest Couple Returning to North Dakota in 2018

GRAND FORKS, ND — The hottest couple in country music is returning to the valley next summer.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are bringing their extended Soul2Soul World Tour back to North Dakota.

They’ll perform at the Ralph Engelstad Arena on Tuesday July 10.

Presale tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. with general sales starting next Friday at 10.

Ticket prices range from $69.50 to $119.50.

The couple also added stops next year in Sioux Falls and Minneapolis.

Tim and Faith were just in Fargo in August to play to an enthusiastic crowd at the Fargodome.