Dike East Floating Bridge Removed for Winter Season

The Fargo Park District Has Removed Dike East Floating Bridge From The Water

FARGO, ND — It’s just another reminder that winter is coming.

Fargo Park District has removed the Dike East floating bridge.

It’s removed every year at the start of November to ensure safety.

The Fargo Park District says although the seasons may be changing, people in the area can look forward to doing winter activities and appreciating this time of year.

“I think it’s probably the prettiest time of year for us,” said Executive Director Joel Vettel. “Maybe not the most favorable to some people, but certainly one if you look at the beauty that we have, especially along the river corridor is incredible.”

The Dike East floating bridge will be put back in when the flooding subsides in the spring.