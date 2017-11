Grand Forks Police Respond to Accidental Shooting

GRAND FORKS, ND — A man was taken to the hospital after shooting himself in the leg in rural Grand Forks.

The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Altru ER shortly after 1 o’clock this afternoon after a report of a gunshot wound.

A 20-year-old man says he accidentally shot himself in the leg with a small caliber pistol.

The case is under investigation.