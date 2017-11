Grand Forks Sales Tax Vote Approved By Overwhelming Majority

The 20 Year Tax Will Help Fund Water and Road Projects

GRAND FORKS, ND — Voters in Grand Forks have overwhelmingly approved a half-cent sales tax.

Unofficial results showed that 3,781 people voted “Yes”, while 1,365 voted “No”.

It will bring the city’s overall sales tax to 7.25 percent which would be a quarter percent behind Fargo and West Fargo sales tax rates.

The 20 year tax plan will help fund water and road projects in the city.