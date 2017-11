Kara Gloe Wins Seat On Moorhead School Board

Gloe Topped A Field of 13 Candidates in The Special Election

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A married mother of two is the newest member of the Moorhead School Board.

In unofficial results, Kara Gloe won with 583 votes in a very crowded field of 13 candidates.

Coming in second was Keith Vogt with 366 votes.

David Marquardt was third with 125 votes.

Gloe will serve just one year on the board.

The seat was vacated by Laurie Johnson in late November 2016 after her family moved.

Cindy Fagerlie was appointed to the fill the post in January until the special election could be held.