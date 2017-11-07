LIVE: Lightsaber Combat Classes

You Might Like
West Fargo Celebrates the Opening of New Sports Arena
WEST FARGO, ND -- More than a year ago, construction began on the new West Fargo Sports Arena. Now, teams are finally getting their skates on the ice. The doors are open and the…
Grand Forks Community to Vote on Sales Tax Increase
GRAND FORKS, ND -- People of Grand Forks will be voting for or against a slight increase in sales tax on Tuesday. The city has purposed a half cent increase in sales tax…
Popular HBO Show Host Takes on Fargo's City Commission
FARGO, ND -- A popular HBO show host decided to poke fun at Fargo last night. In an episode about economic development, John Oliver used Fargo as an example, but he wasn't exactly flattering.…
Severe Weather
0 active weather alertsView Alert Details »