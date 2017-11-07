LIVE: Sifting Through Food Misconceptions

Documentary Screening in Fargo Hoping to Cut Through Fake Food News

Joey Myers with CommonGround North Dakota, an advocacy group composed of female farmers and ranchers, joins us to talk about food misconceptions.

The group is hosting a screening of the documentary “Food Evolution” on November 7th at the Fargo Theater.

The documentary talks about how misinformation about food can spread quickly on social media.

Myers says things like genetically modified organisms, or GMO’s, can get demonized when she argues they’re vital to agriculture.

The film screening starts a 7:15 p.m. at the Fargo Theater.

It’s free and a Q&A session will follow with local producers.