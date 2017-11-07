Moorhead School District Votes for School Board Candidates

MOORHEAD, Minn. — If you live in Moorhead, it’s time to cast your ballot and vote.

The Moorhead School District is holding a special election for an open seat on the school board.

Thirteen candidates are vying for the position.

The person elected will serve just one year on the board.

The seat was vacated by Laurie Johnson in late November 2016 after her family moved.

“The interest is in the number of candidates that are being elected, one of the 13 candidates,” said Paul Larsen, who is with the election staff. “It’s going to be difficult not to have a tie vote, so we will just have to wait and see how it turns out. ”

We’ll have the latest on the results on KVRR Local News at 9.