NDSU FB Focusing on Stopping USD QB Streveler

Streveler leads the FCS is total touchdowns with 29
Keith Albertson

FARGO, N.D. — One week after getting best by a mobile quarterback from South Dakota State, the Bison have another tough matchup against South Dakota on Saturday.

Chris Streveler has 21 passing touchdowns and eight rushing touchdowns in nine games this season.

NDSU knows the key to getting a win on senior day will be stopping him.

“That quarterback, he’s a dual-threat kind of guy,” senior linebacker Matt Plank said. “You’ve got to keep him in the pocket and make sure the receivers are locked down. It’s going to be a tough challenge for us.”

Kickoff on Saturday in the Fargodome is at 2:30.

