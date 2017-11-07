Prep Volleyball Roundup: Central, Northern Cass Set for Region 1 Title Match

Region 1 title is set for Wednesday night.
Jeremy Klein

FARGO, N.D. — The Class B region 1 tournament continued on Tuesday night with the semifinals. In the first semifinal match, top-seeded Central Cass defeated fifth-seeded Richland (25-18, 24-26, 25-13, 25-14).

In the other semifinal match, second-seeded Northern Cass downed third-seeded Lisbon (25-22, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17).

Northern Cass and Central Cass will battle for the Region title and a trip to the state tournament on Wednesday.

Related Post

Lisbon Honored for Having North Dakota’s ...
Judge in St. Paul Hears F-M Diversion Arguments
Concordia College Works to End the Mental Health S...
Northern Cass Superintendent Makes Plea in DUI Cas...

You Might Like

Kara Gloe Wins Seat On Moorhead School Board

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- A married mother of two is the newest member of the Moorhead School Board. In unofficial results, Kara Gloe won with 583 votes in a very crowded field of 13 candidates. Coming in second was Keith Vogt…

Grand Forks Sales Tax Vote Approved By Overwhelming Majority

  GRAND FORKS, ND -- Voters in Grand Forks have overwhelmingly approved a half-cent sales tax. Unofficial results showed that 3,781 people voted "Yes", while 1,365 voted "No". It will bring the city's overall sales tax to 7.25 percent which…