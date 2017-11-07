Prep Volleyball Roundup: Central, Northern Cass Set for Region 1 Title Match

Region 1 title is set for Wednesday night.

FARGO, N.D. — The Class B region 1 tournament continued on Tuesday night with the semifinals. In the first semifinal match, top-seeded Central Cass defeated fifth-seeded Richland (25-18, 24-26, 25-13, 25-14).

In the other semifinal match, second-seeded Northern Cass downed third-seeded Lisbon (25-22, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17).

Northern Cass and Central Cass will battle for the Region title and a trip to the state tournament on Wednesday.