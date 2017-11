Prep Volleyball Roundup: Shanley, Davies Advance in EDC Regional

West Fargo, Valley City also win in EDC playoffs.

FARGO, N.D. — High school volleyball in North Dakota has hit playoff mode. In the EDC regional on Tuesday, fourth-seeded Shanley downed fifth-seeded Fargo North (25-16, 24-26, 25-19, 25-16).

Third-seeded Fargo Davies beat sixth-seeded Devils Lake 3-2. Shanley advances to take on West Fargo in the semifinals while Fargo Davies will battle Valley City.